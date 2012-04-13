FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude slip further after U.S. CPI data
#Energy
April 13, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Brent, U.S. crude slip further after U.S. CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures edged lower on Friday after data showed the U.S. Consumer Price Index rose in line with expectations in March, but real earnings of all private workers slipped more than expected.

Brent expiring May crude was down 31 cents at $121.40 a barrel at 8:41 a.m. EDT (1241 GMT), having traded from $120.90 to $121.88. U.S. May crude was down 56 cents at $103.08, having traded from $102.86 to $103.90. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

