NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures fell further Friday in choppy trading after a report on U.S. consumer sentiment in April showed a slight dip from March and was below expectations.

Expiring May Brent crude was down 68 cents at $121.03 a barrel at 10:07 a.m. EDT (1407 GMT) and Brent crude for June was down 70 cents at $120.82. U.S. May crude was down 70 cents at $102.94 a barrel. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)