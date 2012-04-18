Brent, U.S. crude pare losses on products stocks drop

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures pared losses in choppy trading Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported refined products stocks fell more than expected last week, even as crude stocks rose more than estimated.

Brent crude futures fell $1.17 to $117.61 a barrel at 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT), having traded from $117.32 to $118.85. U.S. crude was down 24 cents at $103.96 a barrel, having traded from $103.47 to $104.51. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)