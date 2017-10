NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell $1 a barrel late in Thursday’s open-outcry session, just after moving below their 100-day moving average of $101.92 a barrel.

U.S. May crude was down 84 cents at $101.83 a barrel at 2:26 p.m. EDT (1826 GMT), having traded as low as $101.67, down $1, after earlier reaching a high of $103.21. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)