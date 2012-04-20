FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. expiring May crude extends rise to $2
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 20, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. expiring May crude extends rise to $2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. front-month May crude futures extended gains to $2 on Friday in the first half hour of the open outcry trading session in New York as improved German business sentiment eased immediate concern about a spreading euro-zone debt crisis.

U.S. May crude, set to expire on Friday, was up $1.77 at $104.04 a barrel at 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT), having traded from $102.45 to $104.27, where it was up $2 but remained below the front-month crude 50-day moving average of $104.77. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.