Brent, U.S. crude turn lower on EIA data, trade choppy
#Energy
April 25, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

Brent, U.S. crude turn lower on EIA data, trade choppy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude oil futures turned lower on Wednesday in choppy trading after a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed crude stocks rose more than expected last week in the United States, while gasoline and distillate stocks fell.

Brent crude was down 20 cents at $117.96 a barrel at 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT), having traded from $117.45 to $119.25. U.S. crude was up 2 cents at $103.57 having traded from $103.31 to $104.49. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)

