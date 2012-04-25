FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude remain little changed after Fed statement
April 25, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

Brent, U.S. crude remain little changed after Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures remained slightly lower on Wednesday in choppy trading after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will keep interest rates exceptionally low at least through 2014 after an two-day policy meeting.

Brent crude was down 26 cents at $117.90 a barrel at 12:38 p.m. EDT (1638 GMT), having traded from $117.45 to $119.25. U.S. crude was down 22 cents at $103.33 having traded from $103.11 to $104.49.

Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy

