FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude slips, Brent pares rise after jobless data
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 26, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. crude slips, Brent pares rise after jobless data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures edged lower and Brent crude slightly pared gains on Thursday after a U.S. government report showed initial jobless claims fell last week, but only from a revised higher level of claims the previous week.

U.S. June crude was down 20 cents at $103.92 a barrel at 8:37 a.m. EDT (1237 GMT), having traded from $103.84 to $104.47. Brent June crude was up 22 cents at $119.34 having traded from $118.78 to $119.54. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.