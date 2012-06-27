FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude initially extend gains after EIA data
#Energy
June 27, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

Brent, U.S. crude initially extend gains after EIA data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures initially extended gains on Wednesday after a report from the Energy Information Administration showed crude stocks fell last week in the United States, while a sharp rise in gasoline stocks muted gains.

Brent August crude was up 55 cents at $93.57 a barrel at 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), having traded from $91.70 to $93.95. U.S. August crude was up $1.09 at $80.45 a barrel, having traded from $78.68 to $80.92. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

