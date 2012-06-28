FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude hold gain, then rise more after data
#Energy
June 28, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

Brent, U.S. crude hold gain, then rise more after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures initially held and then extended gains on Thursday after reports showing U.S. final first-quarter GDP growth unchanged from the prior estimate and that initial jobless claims fell, but from a revised higher number in the previous period.

Brent August crude was up 15 cents at $93.65 a barrel at 8:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT), having traded from $92.41 to $93.85. U.S. August crude was up 51 cents at $80.72 a barrel, having traded from $79.75 to $80.82. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

