NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell more than $2 on Thursday as concerns about Europe’s debt crisis amid a European Union summit and losses on Wall Street combined to increase bearish sentiment and pressure oil prices.

U.S. August crude was down $2 at $78.21 a barrel at 12:40 p.m. EDT (1640 GMT), having traded from $78.12 to $80.84. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)