NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose more than $3 on Tuesday on expectations that central banks and political leaders would take policy actions to stimulate a sputtering economy and on tensions over Iran’s disputed nuclear program.

Brent August crude rose $3.01 to $100.35 a barrel by 9:04 a.m. EDT (1304 GMT), having traded from $97.12 to $100.73. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)