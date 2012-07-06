FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, US crude futures drop after US jobs data
July 6, 2012

Brent, US crude futures drop after US jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses on Friday and Brent fell more than $2 to a session low after the U.S. June nonfarm payrolls report showed only 80,000 jobs were created last month, less than the consensus expectations of analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Brent August crude was down $1.80 at $98.90 a barrel at 8:37 a.m. EDT (1237 GMT), having traded from $98.50 to $100.40. U.S. August crude was down $1.92 at $85.30 a barrel, having traded from $85.10 to $87.13. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

