Brent, US crude futures drop after US jobs data

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses on Friday and Brent fell more than $2 to a session low after the U.S. June nonfarm payrolls report showed only 80,000 jobs were created last month, less than the consensus expectations of analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Brent August crude was down $1.80 at $98.90 a barrel at 8:37 a.m. EDT (1237 GMT), having traded from $98.50 to $100.40. U.S. August crude was down $1.92 at $85.30 a barrel, having traded from $85.10 to $87.13. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)