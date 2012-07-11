FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
July 11, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

Brent, U.S. crude futures extend gains, up more than $2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Wednesday in choppy trading, as investors awaited Federal Reserve policy meeting minutes to see if officials might be leaning toward more stimulus for the economy and after data showing a sharp drop in U.S. crude oil stocks.

Brent August crude was up $2 at $99.97 a barrel at 12:12 p.m. EDT (1612 GMT), having traded between $97.83 and $100.18. U.S. August crude was up $2.06 at $85.97 a barrel, having traded between $84.01 and $86.19. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

