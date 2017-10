NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains on Wednesday after the release of minutes from the June Federal Reserve policy meeting indicated that economic conditions might need to worsen for a consensus to form on more stimulus.

Brent August crude was up $1.67 at $99.64 a barrel at 2:12 p.m. EDT (1812 GMT), having traded from $97.83 to $100.30. U.S. August crude was up $1.50 at $85.41 a barrel, having traded from $84.01 to $86.49.