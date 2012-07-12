Brent, U.S. crude futures turn higher

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude turned higher on Thursday, with Brent rallying more than $1, as U.S. gasoline futures rallied more than one percent and a tight supply picture for Brent crude oil and gasoline at the New York Harbor provided support for the complex.

Brent August crude was up $1.09 to $101.32 a barrel by 1:51 p.m. EDT (1751 GMT), having traded from $98.51 to $101.36. U.S. August crude was up 24 cents at $86.05, having traded from $84.21 to $86.20. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)