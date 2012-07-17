FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent, U.S. crude pare gains on Bernanke comments
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ben Bernanke
July 17, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

Brent, U.S. crude pare gains on Bernanke comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Brent crude pared gains and U.S. crude turned lower in choppy trading on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s prepared remarks to the Senate Banking Committee contained no fresh signs the central bank was moving closer to a third round of bond purchases to support the economy.

Brent September crude was up 40 cents at $103.77 a barrel at 10:11 a.m. EDT (1411 GMT), having traded from $102.93 to $104.75. U.S. August crude was down 3 cents at $88.40 a barrel, having traded from $88.06 to $89.28.

Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.