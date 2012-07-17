Brent, U.S. crude pare gains on Bernanke comments

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Brent crude pared gains and U.S. crude turned lower in choppy trading on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s prepared remarks to the Senate Banking Committee contained no fresh signs the central bank was moving closer to a third round of bond purchases to support the economy.

Brent September crude was up 40 cents at $103.77 a barrel at 10:11 a.m. EDT (1411 GMT), having traded from $102.93 to $104.75. U.S. August crude was down 3 cents at $88.40 a barrel, having traded from $88.06 to $89.28.