Brent, U.S. crude hold gains after API data

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures held on to gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry group American Petroleum Institute’s weekly report showed U.S. crude stocks fell last week, slightly more than forecast, though distillate stocks rose more than expected.

Brent September crude was up 24 cents at $103.61 a barrel at 4:36 p.m. EDT (2036 GMT), after settling at $104. U.S. August crude was up 71 cents at $89.14 a barrel, having settled at $89.22. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)