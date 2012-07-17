FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent, U.S. crude hold gains after API data
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 17, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

Brent, U.S. crude hold gains after API data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures held on to gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry group American Petroleum Institute’s weekly report showed U.S. crude stocks fell last week, slightly more than forecast, though distillate stocks rose more than expected.

Brent September crude was up 24 cents at $103.61 a barrel at 4:36 p.m. EDT (2036 GMT), after settling at $104. U.S. August crude was up 71 cents at $89.14 a barrel, having settled at $89.22. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.