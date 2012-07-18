Brent, U.S. crude higher after EIA figures

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Brent crude rose more than $1 and U.S. crude futures extended gains on Wednesday in volatile trade reacting to an Energy Information Administration report.

The report showed that crude stocks fell last week in the United States, but less than expected, while gasoline stocks fell and distillate stocks rose.

Brent September crude was up $1.22 at $105.22 a barrel at 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT), having traded from $103.22 to $104.26. U.S. August crude was up 70 cents at $89.92 a barrel, having traded from $88.59 to $89.94. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)