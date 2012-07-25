FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent, US crude, gasoline futures fall as inventories up
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 25, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

Brent, US crude, gasoline futures fall as inventories up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Brent oil and U.S. crude and gasoline futures extended losses on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration said crude and gasoline stocks rose last week in the United States, against forecasts that they fell.

Brent September crude was down 46 cents at $102.96 a barrel at 10:42 a.m. EDT (1442 GMT). U.S. September crude was down $1.10 at $87.40 a barrel and U.S. front-month August gasoline was down 6.68 cents at $2.7580 a gallon. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.