FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent crude up, US oil pares loss on Middle East, stimulus hope
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 25, 2012 / 5:29 PM / in 5 years

Brent crude up, US oil pares loss on Middle East, stimulus hope

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Brent turned higher in choppy trading and U.S. crude futures pared losses on Wednesday as concerns about Middle East turmoil, especially the violence in Syria, and hopes for stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve lent support to crude.

Brent September crude was up 10 cents at $103.52 a barrel at 1:20 p.m. EDT (1720 GMT), having traded from $102.10 to $103.88. U.S. September crude was down 40 cents at $88.10 a barrel, having traded from $86.84 to $89.16. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.