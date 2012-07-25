Brent crude up, US oil pares loss on Middle East, stimulus hope

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Brent turned higher in choppy trading and U.S. crude futures pared losses on Wednesday as concerns about Middle East turmoil, especially the violence in Syria, and hopes for stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve lent support to crude.

Brent September crude was up 10 cents at $103.52 a barrel at 1:20 p.m. EDT (1720 GMT), having traded from $102.10 to $103.88. U.S. September crude was down 40 cents at $88.10 a barrel, having traded from $86.84 to $89.16. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)