NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Wednesday, shrugging off rising U.S. inventories, on concerns about Middle East turmoil, especially the violence in Syria, and hopes for stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Brent September crude was up 99 cents at $104.41 a barrel at 2:29 p.m. EDT (1829 GMT), having traded from $102.10 to $104.46. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)