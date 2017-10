NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures held gains while U.S. crude pared its rise on Friday in choppy trading after a report said U.S. second quarter GDP grew at 1.5 percent, in line with expectations.

Brent September crude was up 55 cents at $105.81 a barrel at 8:37 a.m. EDT (1237 GMT), having traded from $105.02 to $106.41. U.S. September crude was up 45 cents at $89.84 a barrel, having traded from $89.13 to $90.23.