NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose $2 on Wednesday on a big drop in U.S. crude oil inventories last week and as investors awaited a policy statement from the Federal Reserve.

Brent September crude was up $1.80 at $106.72 a barrel at 1:31 p.m. EDT (1731 GMT), having traded from $104.06 to $106.92. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)