Brent turns up, U.S. crude pares loss in choppy trade
August 2, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Brent turns up, U.S. crude pares loss in choppy trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brent oil futures turned higher and U.S. crude pared losses on Thursday in choppy trading after prices had plummeted when the European Central Bank refrained from providing new concrete measures to bolster the economy.

Recent North Sea supply tightness and geopolitical uncertainty supported Brent.

Brent September crude was up 5 cents at $106.01 a barrel at 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), having traded from $104.97 to $107.30. U.S. September crude was down $1 at $87.91 a barrel, having traded from $86.92 to $89.63.

Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson

