NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures turned lower on Thursday as disappointment that the European Central Bank had not offered more concrete steps to boost economic growth outweighed tightening North Sea supply and geopolitical concerns.

Brent September crude was down 13 cents at $105.83 a barrel at 3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT), having swung from $104.97 to $107.30.