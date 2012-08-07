FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude up $1, tests above 100-day moving average
August 7, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

U.S. crude up $1, tests above 100-day moving average

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose more than $1 on Tuesday, briefly exceeding its 100-day moving average, on falling North Sea production, expectations that more monetary easing may yet be forthcoming from the U.S. Federal Reserve and on the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

U.S. September crude was up $1 at $93.20 a barrel at 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT), having traded from $91.78 to $93.49, three cents above the 100-day moving average. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

