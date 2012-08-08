FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude turn lower in choppy trading
#Energy
August 8, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures turned lower on Wednesday, late in the New York Mercantile Exchange’s open outcry floor session, after being boosted by data showing falling U.S. crude stocks and with the futures contracts having settled higher the three previous sessions.

Brent September crude was down 20 cents to $111.80 a barrel at 2:07 p.m. EDT (1807 GMT), having traded from $110.85 to $113.27. U.S. September crude was down 49 cents at $93.18 a barrel, having traded from $92.82 to $94.72.

Reporting by Robert Gibbons

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
