Brent crude futures extend gains to more than $1
#Energy
August 9, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

Brent crude futures extend gains to more than $1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $1 per barrel on Thursday in choppy trading as concerns about North Sea supply, supportive U.S. economic data and potential storm disruptions to Mexican and Gulf of Mexico output supported oil prices.

Brent September crude was up 80 cents at $112.94 a barrel at 1:07 p.m. EDT (1707 GMT), having traded from $111.60 to $113.18, but remaining within Wednesday’s trading range. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

