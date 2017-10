NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose $1 on Thursday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the recent vow by the European Central Bank’s president to do all that is necessary to defend the euro zone was in line with what European leaders have been saying, boosting oil and equities on Wall Street.

U.S. September crude was up 95 cents at $95.28 a barrel at 12:11 p.m. EDT (1611 GMT), having traded from $93.93 to $95.38.