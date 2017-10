NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures ended higher on Wednesday after a volatile session as indications the Federal Reserve is likely to provide more stimulus, a sharp drop in oil inventories and tropical weather threats bolstered prices.

U.S. October crude rose 42 cents, or 0.43 percent, to settle at $97.26 a barrel, having traded from $96.26 to $97.54. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)