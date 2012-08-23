FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude futures turn lower, Brent pares gain
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 23, 2012 / 5:16 PM / in 5 years

U.S. crude futures turn lower, Brent pares gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures turned lower and Brent pared gains on Thursday, with traders citing technical signals of an overdone move to the upside for the U.S. crude contract after it reached its highest since early May.

U.S. October crude was down 47 cents at $96.79 a barrel by 1:09 p.m. EDT (1709 GMT), having slipped to $96.72, just under the 200-day moving average. It earlier reached $98.29.

Brent October crude was up 27 cents at $115.18, after reaching $116.38. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.