Brent turns lower, U.S. crude down $1 as stimulus hopes dim
#Energy
August 23, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

Brent turns lower, U.S. crude down $1 as stimulus hopes dim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures turned lower and U.S. crude fell more than $1 on Thursday as a rally on hopes for more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve ran out of steam in both the oil and equities markets.

U.S. October crude was down $1.20 at $96.06 a barrel at 1:28 p.m. EDT (1728 GMT), pulling back below the 200-day moving average of $96.75 after reaching $98.29.

Brent October crude was down 30 cents at $114.61 after reaching $116.38. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)

