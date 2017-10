NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brent crude rose slightly on Thursday, settling up only 10 cents on the day, well below its session peak above $116 a barrel as a rally on hopes for more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve ran out of steam.

Brent October crude was up 10 cents to settle at $115.01 a barrel, having swung from $114.43 to $116.38. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)