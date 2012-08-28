Brent crude lower, U.S. crude pares rise on weak consumer data

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brent crude extended losses on Tuesday and U.S. crude futures pared gains and briefly turned lower after a report showing U.S. consumer confidence fell in August.

Brent October crude was down 13 cents at $112.13 a barrel at 10:10 a.m. EDT (1410 GMT), having fallen to $111.71, near the 200-day moving average of $111.45, after reaching $113.10. U.S. October crude was up 30 cents at $95.77 a barrel, having traded from $95.14 to $96.54. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)