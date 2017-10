NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brent crude extended gains to $1 on Friday ahead of a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman, amid a weak dollar and the possibility of a strike by Norwegian oil service workers, with North Sea maintenance already due to curb supply in September.

Brent October crude was up 79 cents at $113.44 a barrel at 8:53 a.m. EDT (1253 GMT), after rising to $113.65. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)