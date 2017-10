NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains on Friday after a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke failed to indicate more monetary easing was imminent.

Brent crude was up 44 cents at $113.09 a barrel at 10:12 a.m. EDT (1412 GMT), after reaching $114.12. U.S. crude was up 55 cents at $95.17 a barrel, after reaching $96.68.