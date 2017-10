NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Friday as North Sea supply concerns, Middle East tensions and the weaker dollar provided support to oil prices.

Brent October crude was up $2 at $114.65 a barrel at 1:12 p.m. EDT (1712 GMT), having swung from $112.36 to $114.78. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)