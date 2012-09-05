FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude drop $1 in volatile trade
September 5, 2012

Brent, U.S. crude drop $1 in volatile trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 in volatile trade on Wednesday, amid economic growth concerns about Europe and expectations for the return of U.S. oil production shut in by Hurricane Isaac and the return of North Sea output being curbed by maintenance.

Brent October crude was down 95 cents at $113.23 a barrel at 9:57 a.m. EDT (1357 GMT), having traded from $112.79 to $114.38. U.S. October crude was down 80 cents at $94.50 a barrel, having traded from $94.26 to $95.67. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
