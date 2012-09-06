U.S. crude extends rise to more than $2

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Thursday in volatile trading as the dollar strengthened versus a weakening euro, signs pointed to an improved U.S. jobs picture and a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico raised the specter of slowing the restart of operations affected by Hurricane Isaac.

U.S. crude was up $1.70 at $97.06 a barrel at 9:48 a.m EDT (1348 GMT), having pushed back above the 200-day moving average, at $96.63, to trade as high as $97.55. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)