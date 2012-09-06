FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude extends rise to more than $2
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 6, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. crude extends rise to more than $2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Thursday in volatile trading as the dollar strengthened versus a weakening euro, signs pointed to an improved U.S. jobs picture and a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico raised the specter of slowing the restart of operations affected by Hurricane Isaac.

U.S. crude was up $1.70 at $97.06 a barrel at 9:48 a.m EDT (1348 GMT), having pushed back above the 200-day moving average, at $96.63, to trade as high as $97.55. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.