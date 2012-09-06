Brent, U.S. crude initially extend gains after EIA data

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures initially extended gains in volatile trade on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude stocks fell sharply last week as Hurricane Isaac curbed domestic energy operations.

Brent crude was up $1.68 at $114.77 a barrel at 11:07 a.m. EDT (1507 GMT), having traded from $113.30 to $115.15. U.S. crude was up $1.50 at $96.86, having traded from $95.62 to $97.71. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)