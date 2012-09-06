FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
September 6, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

U.S. crude turns negative, seesaws after earlier surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures turned negative and seesawed near flat on Thursday, late in the open outcry session on the New York Mercantile Exchange after jumping more than 1 percent on supportive jobs data and sharp drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.

U.S. crude was down 1 cent at $95.35 a barrel at 2:25 p.m. EDT (1825 GMT), after trading from $95.26 to $97.71 and having dropped back below the 200-day moving average of $96.63. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

