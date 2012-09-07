FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude fall $1 as U.S. jobs report disappoints
#Energy
September 7, 2012 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

Brent, U.S. crude fall $1 as U.S. jobs report disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures
fell $1 on Friday as a U.S. August jobs report showing fewer
gains than forecasted pressured oil prices in volatile trade
after a brief rally on expectations the weak report might bring
more central bank stimulus.
    Brent crude was down 79 cents at $112.70 a barrel at
9:58 a.m. EDT (1358 GMT), having traded from $112.48 to $114.65.
U.S. crude was down $1.14 at $94.39 a barrel, having traded from
$94.08 to $96.59.    

 (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)

