Brent, U.S. crude fall $1 as U.S. jobs report disappoints

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures fell $1 on Friday as a U.S. August jobs report showing fewer gains than forecasted pressured oil prices in volatile trade after a brief rally on expectations the weak report might bring more central bank stimulus. Brent crude was down 79 cents at $112.70 a barrel at 9:58 a.m. EDT (1358 GMT), having traded from $112.48 to $114.65. U.S. crude was down $1.14 at $94.39 a barrel, having traded from $94.08 to $96.59. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)