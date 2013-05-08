FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2013 / 2:46 PM / in 4 years

Brent turns lower, U.S. crude initially holds gains after EIAs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures turned lower, while U.S. crude initially held most gains on Wednesday, in choppy trading after the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report showed crude inventories rose last week, though less than expected in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Brent June crude was down 29 cents at $104.11 a barrel at 10:42 a.m. EDT (1442 GMT), having traded from $103.53 to $104.80.

U.S. June crude was up 25 cents at $95.87 a barrel, having traded from $95.24 to $96.55. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

