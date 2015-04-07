FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Brent crude futures extend gains after U.S. job data
#Energy
April 7, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., Brent crude futures extend gains after U.S. job data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude futures extended gains on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses on lift from a Labor Department report showing U.S. job openings rose sharply in February.

Also supportive were remarks from a U.S. Federal Reserve official arguing that it may be too early to talk about reducing monetary accommodation and a partial closure of the Mississippi River after an oil leak.

U.S. May crude was up 94 cents at $53.08 a barrel at 11:05 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT), having reached $53.46. Brent May crude was up 61 cents at $58.73, having reached $59.09. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

