US Gulf Coast gasoline stocks at 22-month high

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Gasoline inventories in the U.S. Gulf Coast region last week rose by 2.2 million barrels to their highest level since Feb. 2011, weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Total gasoline inventories in the United States recorded the largest four-week build since January 1993 in the week to Dec. 14, rising by 18.93 million barrels over that period.

The data also showed that the nation’s domestic crude oil production reached the highest level since January 1994 last week at 6.86 million bpd.