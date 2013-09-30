FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EIA can operate through Oct. 11 in case of government shutdown -official
#Energy
September 30, 2013 / 9:45 PM / 4 years ago

EIA can operate through Oct. 11 in case of government shutdown -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration has enough resources to operate through approximately October 11 in the event of a government shutdown, according to an EIA official.

EIA employees were notified of the operational timeline late on Monday, said Mike Conner, an EIA oil supply analyst.

Energy markets had been concerned about the release of weekly oil and natural gas inventory data, which are published on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. (Reporting by Matthew Robinson)

