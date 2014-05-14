FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude oil production hits 28-year high - EIA
#Energy
May 14, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. crude oil production hits 28-year high - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Domestic crude oil production in the United States hit 8.43 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, the highest level since October 1986, weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

The EIA output data is an estimate and includes lease condensates produced alongside oil.

Meanwhile, crude oil inventories in the Gulf Coast region hit a record high of 215.7 million barrels after they rose 2.3 million barrels in the week to May 9, EIA data showed. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
