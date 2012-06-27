FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Gulf Coast crude inventories at 37-month high
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

US Gulf Coast crude inventories at 37-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast crude oil inventories rose to their highest level since May 2009 last week, up 3.24 million barrels to 192.7 million barrels, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

The weekly data also showed U.S. refinery utilization last week was at the highest level since July 2007, with East Coast refinery utilization 4.3 percentage points higher at 85.6 percent.

However, operable crude oil distillation capacity was at its lowest level since March 2006, which may have skewed the refinery utilization rate. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; editing by John Wallace)

