U.S. oil output to reach 43-year record in 2015 -EIA
January 7, 2014 / 5:42 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. oil output to reach 43-year record in 2015 -EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday oil production in the United States will reach a 43-year high in 2015 as output grows from shale fields.

The United States will produce 9.3 million barrels per day next year, up from a forecasted 8.5 million bpd this year, EIA said in its monthly short-term energy outlook report.

The administration also revised non-OPEC oil production for 2014 up 140,000 bpd from pervious forecasts, to 56.1 million bpd. The forecast for OPEC output was revised 150,000 bpd higher to 35.4 million bpd. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

